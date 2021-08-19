Lumen Technologies has introduced Lumen Edge Private Cloud, which provides pre-built infrastructure for high-performance private computing connected to a global fiber network. It is fully managed by the company and aims to help organizations go to market quickly with the capacity needed for interaction-intensive applications.

Completely managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service

The company offers infrastructure choices and services on a platform that enables businesses to take advantage of emerging applications. Lumen Edge Private Cloud is a completely managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service. It brings together private cloud platforms with the Lumen global fiber network, edge facilities, security, and managed services to help bridge clouds, IT infrastructure, and storage that allow applications to run at peak performance. Chris McReynolds, vice president of cloud edge product management at Lumen said,

“Lumen has decades of experience helping our customers implement private cloud solutions for critical workloads, and now we are extending our private cloud capabilities onto our ultra-low latency edge platform. We can help our customers enhance experiences, enhance application performance, and improve security and control with speed and at scale by empowering them to deploy workloads closer to digital interactions on pre-built hardware and managed infrastructure. With Lumen Edge Private Cloud our customers can have a customized private cloud environment running within days, with Lumen assisting with design, implementation, managed services, and security consulting.”

