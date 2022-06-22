Lumigo, a monitoring and debugging platform for the serverless environment has announced the new development of its core platform with support for containers and Kubernetes. The progress will allow developers to execute end-to-end observability over the whole spectrum of cloud services driving modern applications.

Current methods are not efficient

Nowadays, enterprises mainly develop cloud applications by utilizing microservice architectures such as serverless and containers. This approach brings the core services of the application fully managed by cloud providers or third parties and enables IT to focus on their main task which is development. However, this also creates the challenge of monitoring every single user request under microservice architecture typically spans different services. This means debug problems have to go through several logs or measures and correspond implementations for understanding the full pathway of a request or diagnosing why one failed. It’s a process that can take a lot of time, effort, and money.

Lumigo’s distribution of tracing

To deal with enormously circulated serverless applications, Lumigo developed distributed tracing methods. The very same technology can be used to track and monitor apps made on Kubernetes or containers now.

Erez Berkner, CEO, and co-founder of Lumigo said;

« Lumigo is the first solution to ensure you always get a unified end-to-end story of the request, even across asynchronous managed services, for example, AWS Step Functions or EventBridge. Observability solutions that aren’t built from the ground up for modern cloud environments struggle to deal with today’s highly distributed applications »

Container functionality expansion

Lumigo’s new solution may be used without any code modification requirement in most current setups. This empowers app developers not to require Access to modify codes, deploy agents or update APIs for the correlation of executions across fully managed services.

Aviad Mor, CTO of Lumigo said;

« Developers prefer to focus on building their unique app logic and not reinvent the wheel. In the past, fully managed services were mostly found at the edge of a request, like when using Stripe for managed payments. It’s now common for multiple managed services to be at the core of nearly every request, as is the case with apps that use the managed database DynamoDB. Inadequate observability solutions leave developers attempting to manually piece together four or five separate parts of a request, costing precious time during critical production issues. With Lumigo, you go from an alert to debugging the error in a single click, and can reliably follow the request upstream to get to the root cause, cutting resolution time from hours to minutes »