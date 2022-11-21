LuxHosting, one of Europe’s Cloud Hosting providers, now offers a cloud VPS customization tool designed to help clients save time and money. The demand for virtual private servers at LuxHosting is growing exponentially every year. To satisfy demand, and make it more understandable for clients, the business currently provides a distinctive experience for high-performance Cloud VPS.

What does this mean for clients?

The LuxHosting Cloud VPS solution is designed to let clients scale on demand. This means with LuxHosting.com, it now is easier to increase or decrease resources according to business needs. The latest updates to the configuration tool provide new users with a simpler way to customize plans from the setup stage. For instance, a user can increase the number of CPU cores, add up to 4 clean dedicated IPv4 addresses, increase RAM, choose server-based protection, and more regardless of the VPS plan. Clients can also select a preferred operating system from a list of OSs.

A better solution for IT professionals

The VPS configurator offers IT professionals looking to transition to a public cloud network an easier path. It will also help them optimize company resources. It is worth noting that a custom VPS plan is still more affordable when compared to a customized dedicated server solution.

« The ability to customize private servers is crucial in the server selection process for online small businesses because it gives them superior server control, security, and high availability at reasonable prices. »

Performance focused strategy

Another benefit of LuxHosting Cloud VPS is its high reliability. This is because it has a vast network of servers. LuxHosting clients typically enjoy higher levels of security along with dedicated support from a highly skilled technical team that is Comptia A+ certified.

« We run Ceph on our cloud, and to prevent any data loss, we have three replicas of the same virtual machine dispersed over our hardware. This gives us the advantage of quickly running the same virtual machine on a different node in the cluster. Employing this method helps to prevent any long downtime. »