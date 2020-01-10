Macquarie Group has agreed to acquire a majority stake in AirTrunk in a deal that values the company at about $3 billion.

Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets has signed a deal buy AirTrunk’s majority stake, which is currently owned by investors including Goldman Sachs Group and TPG Sixth Street Partners. After the transaction, AirTrunk CEO Robin Khuda will keep a minority stake.

New projects

AirTrunk is currently operating data centers in Sydney, Melbourne, and Singapore and has announced its plans to open a facility in Hong Kong in 2020. The company is also currently expanding its Sydney campus for $680m and a 60 MW facility in Singapore for $332m. AirTrunk shares were put up for auction in late 2019. Macquarie representatives declined to comment about the acquisition.

Source: 1