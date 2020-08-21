Majesco unveiled the latest version of the Majesco Life AdminPlus solution. The latest version provides a digital pathway for Child Trust Funds (CTFs) to be automatically transferred to equity or cash Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs).

To support the end-to-end digital customer journey

Majesco Life AdminPlus is a cloud-based policy administration solution that supports the end-to-end digital customer journey from initial fact find right through to claim payment. This cloud solution has been designed to support multi-channel distribution, B2B & B2C, end-to-end sales and service processing.

The latest release of Majesco Life AdminPlus allows the customer to:

Set up new equity or cash ISA from existing CTF data automatically

Select whether to continue saving some or all the CTF value

Select an investment strategy for the new ISA

Immediately make new contributions to avail of ISA tax benefits

The latest version of Majesco Life AdminPlus enables companies to provide the complete digital experience that lies at the heart of communicating with this digital-native generation, according to Tom Murray, Head of Product Strategy – LifePlus Solutions, Majesco.

With the latest enhancements, Majesco Life AdminPlus enables organizations to create a digital journey for its Generation Z consumers, as it automatically transfers them to new stocks or shares without personal interaction, either face-to-face or over the phone.