ManageEngine’s platform business intelligence and smart forecasting to reduce capital expenditure in AWS and Microsoft Azure for multiple accounts.

The new capabilities complement Site24x7’s AI -powered full-stack monitoring platform with cost analytics, deriving business value for every dollar spent.

The enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, ManageEngine announced the availability of CloudSpend, a cloud observability, and cost optimization platform, for Microsoft Azure. The solution, which is already available for AWS, provides business intelligence and smart forecasting capabilities, aims to address the gap between capacity planning and cost optimization for resources using multi-cloud environments.

Business intelligence and smart forecasting

Organizations are expected to spend $600 billion on public cloud adoption in 2023. However, customers often overestimate their cloud usage and provision higher thresholds for resources than they need. This leads to cloud resources being underutilized or, in some cases, never utilized. CloudSpend targets the burgeoning costs of AWS and Azure adoption among public cloud providers.

According to a survey report published by ManageEngine, 35% of the businesses have adopted a multi-cloud environment, of which 63% use both AWS and Azure. CloudSpend’s notable features include:

Business units and chargebacks: With chargebacks, organizations can use native tags to make business units accountable and attribute tags to understand the costs of different projects, departments, teams, or cloud customers.

Budgets and forecasts: Businesses can define budget limits for AWS and Azure accounts and receive notifications when spending exceeds the budget. CloudSpend can also give insightful forecasts based on historical data.

Resource Explorer with out-of-the-box visibility: CloudSpend has nine types of system-generated tags to slice and dice organizations’ AWS and Azure expenditures. Teams can schedule reports on different aspects, including linked accounts, service types, regions, and user-defined tags.

Multi-currency support: CloudSpend also supports multiple currencies, letting finance and IT teams view costs in currencies from 25 different geographic locations for various transactions.

IT automation: The solution can rightsize cloud resources via IT automation and integrate seamlessly with multiple third-party providers to keep track of spending across vendors.

Gibu Mathew, Vice President of Zoho Corporation said,

« The cloud was embraced with the primary notion of reducing capital expenditure, but it inadvertently is why organizations bleed cash systematically. In a cloud-native world where organizations rely on the public cloud for their digital transformation, observability and optimization are essential to streamline cloud operations and get the most of the money spent on cloud assets. »