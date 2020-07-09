MariaDB announced a $25 million funding which will be used to expand the reach and development of its cloud database, MariaDB SkySQL. Funding round was led by SmartFin Capital, with participation from existing investors and new investor GP Bullhound. With this round, total investment in MariaDB increased to over $125 million.

SkySQL

SkySQL is MariaDB’s database-as-a-service (DBaaS) built and managed by the creators of the database. MariaDB also stated that it is the only DBaaS to bring the full power of the MariaDB Platform to the cloud supporting a new generation of modern applications. SkySQL lets customers pursue a cloud strategy that best meets their needs. Michael Howard, CEO, MariaDB Corporation said,