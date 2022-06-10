Internet security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare announced that Mark Hawkins was elected to the company’s board of directors at the Cloudflare 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mark Hawkins, former President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce, lead the company and increased its revenue from $4 billion to $26 billion during his 7-year career at Salesforce.

More than 35 years of experience

Hawkins has more than 35 years of experience leading finance organizations, including Salesforce, Autodesk, Logitech, Dell, and Hewlett Packard. From now on, Hawkins will lend this experience to support Cloudflare on its continued path of growth.

Along with his new position at Cloudflare, Hawkins also currently serves as a board member for Toast, Plaid, DataRobot, and Secure Works. Hawkins received 2021 Lifetime Achievement award from the San Francisco Business Times Bay Area CFO of the Year and was inducted into the CFO Hall of Fame. Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

« We’re honored to welcome Mark to Cloudflare’s Board of Directors. Mark brings an exceptional background in financial operations for enterprise technology to our board, having helped companies like Salesforce, Autodesk, Dell, and HP successfully grow and scale, and I am looking forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue in our mission to help build a better Internet. »