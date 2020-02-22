MCF Group announced the construction of the Baltic’s largest data center located in the Saue municipality.

Estonia Foreign Trade and Information Technology Minister Kaimar Karu launched the construction of the first phase of the MCF data center. The data center will be built in three stages for the total cost of 100 million euros. The first phase of the construction will cost 30 million euros and it will constitute a three-story building of 14,000 square meters of floor space. The first phase is expected to be ready in the first quarter of 2021.

3,300 data cabinets with 135,000 servers

The other two extensions of similar size are also located in Sause. The first building will accommodate up to 1,100 data cabinets with 45,000 servers. Altogether the data center is designed for 3,300 data cabinets with 135,000 servers. The data center was launched by Estonian and Finnish private investors. Among the contributors to the project so far have been Enterprise Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and another ten or so institutions from both the public and private sectors.

