mCloud Technologies, a provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and analytics, announced it is offering its AssetCare solutions for HVAC and indoor air quality to small business customers of three major North American energy utility providers, two in the continental United States and one in Canada.

Advanced HVAC and IAQ optimization capabilities

mCloud will bring its full suite of IoT- and AI-powered capabilities to drive meaningful energy savings and help businesses ensure their buildings are compliant with government-mandated health and safety regulations in three of the largest and policy-forward parts of the US and Canada.

Dr. Patrick O’Neill, mCloud’s President, Connected Buildings, said

“As businesses re-open to the public, customers and employees alike are looking for assurance these establishments have taken every possible precaution to provide a safe environment. Through the support of our utility partners, we are positioned to help thousands of small businesses in these highly populated locales realize operational savings through reduced energy use and improve their revenue potential through the delivery of enhanced IAQ to attract safety-conscious customers.”

The AssetCare HVAC and IAQ solution use AI to drive HVAC energy efficiency improvements of up to 25% alongside continuous visibility and active management of a building’s ventilation system. Air purification technologies connected to AssetCare ensure indoor building air is always healthy and safe for occupants.

