mCloud Technologies is a provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and analytics. The company announced that Calgary-based Kim Clauss has joined mCloud as Executive Vice President, HR and Global Talent.

For growing talent and presence in Alberta

With over 15 years of experience, Clauss is consummate human resources and talent executive. She led the HR function at North American Oil Sands Corporation prior to the organization’s acquisition by Statoil in Norway.

Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO, said,

“We are delighted to have someone with Kim’s tremendous skill and experience join mCloud in Calgary to lead our HR and talent function globally. She will play a key role in growing our talent and presence in Alberta and help our teams all over the world reach their fullest potential.”

She was also employee number four at Calgary-based Seven Generations Energy, where she designed, implemented, and continuously evolved all of the people and culture practices at Seven Generations during her tenure there.

mCloud, headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production.

See more Cloud Computing News