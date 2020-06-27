mCloud is a provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and analytics, announced that the company will participate in a video conference call hosted by RCA Financial Partners Inc., a consulting and advisory firm focused on data resource innovators, located in Saint Petersburg, Florida, USA.

The video conference call will be held on Monday

During the conference call CEO Russ McMeekin and Chief Growth & Revenue Officer Costantino Lanza will discuss with Wayne Andrews, President of RCA Financial Partners, the benefits and synergies of the proposed acquisition of kanepi Group Pty Ltd (“kanepi”), an information, visualization, and analytics software technology company.

The video conference call will be held on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time, 8:00 AM Pacific Time. The call may be accessed by filling this registration form. The video conference call a recording will be available at www.mcloudcorp.com and www.rcafinancialpartners.com.