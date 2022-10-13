Megaport and Zenlayer are teaming up to expand the global reach of their networks to more than 800 locations.

Megaport and Zenlayer customers will be able to benefit from these companies’ enterprise services.

Global Network as a Service provider, Megaport Limited, and global edge cloud services provider, Zenlayer announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic partnership to expand their networks to more than 800 locations across six continents to their joint customers. The joint offering will enrich Zenlayer’s coverage in developed markets and extends the offering to Megaport customers in emerging markets.

50+ countries

Customers will have access to on-demand private connectivity in North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Customers of Megaport and Zenlayer can now also take advantage of enterprise services including Megaport Cloud Router, a virtual cloud routing service, Megaport Virtual Edge, a NFV hosting service that improves SD-WAN connectivity, Zenlayer’s Bare Metal Cloud, an on-demand edge compute service, and Zenlayer Global Accelerator (ZGA), a point-and-click service to instantly accelerate applications globally. Megaport and Zenlayer customers can enjoy the following benefits:

Improved network performance with reduced jitter and latency.

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centers, cloud providers, and IT services without any hardware requirements.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

Secure, private hybrid cloud and multi-cloud connections to 800+ enabled data centers via Megaport and Zenlayer's combined footprint.

On-demand private connectivity to the world's leading clouds such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.

Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer of Megaport said,

« Megaport’s strategic partnership with Zenlayer makes it easier than ever for our customers to use on-demand private connectivity to power their cloud networking anywhere in the world. Whether they’re deploying hybrid and/or multi-cloud or bridging SD-WAN to the cloud, Megaport customers can now securely connect mission-critical IT services in new markets, including those in Southeast Asia and South America, by using a combination of our NaaS solutions and Zenlayer’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings. »