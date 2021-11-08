At Cloud Field Day, MemVerge announced its Big Memory Cloud technology. Memverge’s new technology brings Big Memory Computing to multi-cloud environments. Memverge announced that the first cloud service designed with the Big Memory Cloud architecture will be available in public clouds in 2022’s first quarter.

AppCapsules

MemVerge’s Big Memory Computing technology, been developed for more than four years, is can encapsulate stateful apps including all of their memory states into AppCapsules. The AppCapsules can be used in cloud fault-tolerance services to deliver instant recovery and in-cloud mobility services.

These services are delivered by MemVerge Memory Machineä Cloud Edition software. When it captures a workload in a Memory Machine AppCapsule, it can load, replicate, recover, and transport at the speed of memory.

How it works:

AppCapsules are constructed by capturing all application data necessary for restarting this app from that point-in-time, without modification to the application.

Fault-tolerance and mobility services are integrated with cloud service schedulers and cloud-native app orchestration platforms.

The fault-tolerance service can protect a running stateful application on any type of compute instance, including Spot instances.

The mobility service can move a running, stateful application from any instance to any instance.

Charles Fan, CEO and co-founder of MemVerge said,

“We spent the last four and a half years developing a deep stack of software technology for memory virtualization and in-memory data management. Big Memory Cloud technology is a natural progression of our technology to enable all cloud applications to be saved, moved and restored any place any time in multi-cloud environments.”

