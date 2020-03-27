The telecommunications industry is shifting to 5G and is supporting both network equipment manufacturers and operators in their efforts to find solutions that are faster, easier and cost-effective. To help advance 5G and deliver new network solutions, Microsoft signed an agreement to acquire Affirmed Networks. Affirmed Networks’ virtualized, cloud-native mobile network solutions offer network operations while reducing costs and rapidly creating and launching new revenue-generating services.

To provide a trusted cloud platform for operators

Affirmed Networks has been deployed in more than 85 networks globally. With this agreement, Microsoft aims to evolve their work with the telecommunications industry, building on our secure and trusted cloud platform for operators.

“With Affirmed Networks, we will be able to offer new and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of operators, including managing their network workloads in the cloud,”

states in Microsoft’s announcement.

This acquisition can be defined as an expansion of cloud-based software-defined networking into the world of 5G connectivity.

Microsoft said that by making use of broadly available cloud computing platforms like Microsoft Azure, operators can deploy and maintain 5G networks and services more efficiently, more cost-effectively, more rapidly and more securely.