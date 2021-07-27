Tech giant Microsoft announced that the company has acquired a Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management company, CloudKnox Security, that offers complete visibility into privileged access. It aims to help users right-size permissions and consistently enforce least-privilege principles to reduce risk. Microsoft also stated that the acquisition will strengthen its comprehensive approach to cloud security.

Zero trust

Microsoft also stated that Traditional Privileged Access Management and Identity Governance and Administration solutions are ideal for on-premise environments, but not enough for providing the necessary end-to-end visibility for multi-cloud entitlements and permissions. They can’t provide consistent identity lifecycle management or governance in multi-cloud and cloud-native environments either.

The acquisition allows Microsoft to provide its customers with unified privileged access management, identity governance, and entitlement management including:

Automated and simplified access policy enforcement in one integrated multi-cloud platform for all human and workload identities.

The widest breadth of signal-enabling, high-precision machine learning-based anomaly detections.

Seamless integration with other Microsoft cloud security services, including Microsoft 365 Defender, Azure Defender, and Azure Sentinel.

See more Cloud Computing News