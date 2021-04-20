Microsoft announced the “Bersama Malaysia” initiative, which marks a commitment to empowering Malaysia’s inclusive digital economy and advancing its digital transformation. The tech giant will establish its first data center region in the country to deliver cloud services locally. The company also announced its plans to skill an additional 1 million Malaysians by end of 2023 to help create economic opportunities.

MyDigital Alliance Leadership Council

Microsoft will also help form the MyDigital Alliance Leadership Council to collaborate on cloud-first and digital-native policy recommendations. The company will deliver access to the full Microsoft Cloud, which includes:

Microsoft Azure , enabling anyone to invent with purpose using cloud services and capabilities that span computing, networking, databases, analytics, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT);

Microsoft 365 , to connect, collaborate, work remotely and learn online with innovative productivity tools;

Dynamics 365 and Power Platform , to rapidly build and manage critical enterprise business solutions at scale with intelligent business applications.

The data center region will also deliver Azure Availability Zones, which provides additional resilience options for highly available applications. Microsoft will also work with the government, startups, and enterprises to support the digital transformation goals. Microsoft in partnership with the Social & Economic Research Initiative has established the MyDigital Alliance Leadership Council to collaborate on cloud-first and digital-native policy recommendations. K Raman, Managing Director, Microsoft Malaysia, said,

“We are proud to cement our partnership with the nation to accelerate its digital economy. Public-private partnerships are key enablers to propel Malaysia’s digital economy forward. Microsoft’s Bersama Malaysia initiative reflects our joint commitment in support of the nation’s MyDigital aspirations, as we empower every person and every organization in Malaysia to achieve more. With over 200 employees and 2,000 partners in the country, we will continue to support a digitally-enabled government, empower businesses to build resilience digitally, and bridge the digital opportunities for Malaysians. Together, we stand with Malaysia.”

