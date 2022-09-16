Microsoft has announced the Azure Space platform, which aims to provide cloud-hosted services in remote regions.

Azure Orbital Cloud Access, Azure Orbital Ground Station, and satellite communication networks will bring the industry the highest standards in the cloud market.

Microsoft will charge its customers on a monthly subscription basis and a pay-as-you-go satellite communications consumption model for Azure Orbital Cloud Access.

Two years ago, Microsoft started its Azure Space move with intention of making Azure one of the respectable players in the space and satellite connectivity cloud market. In a recent update, the company unveiled the latest information about Azure Orbital Cloud, Azure Orbital Ground Station, and satellite communication networks.

Highest standards

Microsoft announced its plans beginning with private previews of Azure Orbital Cloud Access. Azure Orbital Cloud Access is a product that brings satellites and terrestrial communications together. And the company made The Azure Orbital Ground Station made available to all satellite operators including Pixxel, Muon Space, and Loft Orbital. Microsoft also launched the first demonstration of a fully virtualized iDirect modem available as well as a new joint satellite communications virtualization program partnering with SES. Microsoft said;

« The collective impact of these announcements points towards two key outcomes. First, we are dedicated to democratizing the possibilities of space by unlocking connectivity and data with the Microsoft Cloud. Second, we can also help support the digital transformation for our customers and partners in the space industry by using the flexible, scalable compute power in Azure. »

Altogether, the Azure Space program will provide the industry with the highest standards of cloud services that can be done remotely. Currently, Microsoft is using SpaceX’s Starlink to reach low-latency cloud access which is outlined to be available from “anywhere on the planet”. The companies which are located outside of big cities and have limited or low internet connections will benefit the most from the program.

Azure Orbital Cloud Access Preview

Microsoft says that Azure Orbital Cloud Access will bring the future of integrated 5G and satellite communications. It enables low-latency access to the cloud from anywhere on the earth. Currently, the Azure Orbital Cloud Access preview is private and available to only Azure Government customers.

Azure Orbital Cloud access provides network traffic via SpaceX’s Starlink connectivity and Azure edge devices. It means that customers can access Azure cloud services wherever Starlink operates. The product also combines SD-WAN technology from Juniper Networks. It will allow customers to arrange connectivity between fiber, cellular, and satellite communications networks. Microsoft will charge its customers on a monthly subscription basis and a pay-as-you-go satellite communications consumption model.

Additionally, Microsoft is not only the company that provides orbital cloud, the market leader AWS also has its in-house Aerospace and Satellite program called AWS Ground Station. And also Google reached a deal with SpaceX last year for space cloud operations.