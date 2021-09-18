Microsoft introduced the Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate certification, to be released in early December 2021. The certification focuses on the skills of administrators working in hybrid environments. Windows Server hybrid administrators can run new and existing business-critical applications on Azure, on-premises, and at the edge.

December 2021

The Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate certification is ideal for users who have subject matter expertise configuring and managing Windows Server on-premises, hybrid, and infrastructure as a service platform workloads. Candidates should have extensive experience working with the Windows Server operating system.

Typical responsibilities for administrators in this role include:

Integrating Windows Server environments with Azure services and managing Windows Server in on-premises networks.

Managing Windows Server IaaS workloads in Azure, in addition to migrating and deploying workloads to Azure.

Collaborating with Azure administrators, enterprise architects, Microsoft 365 administrators, and network engineers.

Implementing and managing on-premises and hybrid solutions, such as identity, management, compute, networking, and storage.

Candidates need to pass two exams to earn this certification: Exam AZ-800 (beta): Administering Windows Server Hybrid Core Infrastructure and Exam AZ-801 (beta): Configuring Windows Server Hybrid Advanced Services, which will be available in early December 2021.

