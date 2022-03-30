Microsoft introduces the new Azure Front Door, reimagined for modern apps and content. the new cloud CDN is capable of catering to dynamic and static content acceleration. It comes with built-in turnkey security and a simple and predictable pricing model. There are two Azure Front Door tiers that provide a unified, secure solution: Azure Front Door Standard and Premium.

The modern enterprise CDN

Similar to other CDN solutions, Azure Front Door focuses on delivering higher availability, lower latency, better scale, and more secure experiences to users. It also allows organizations to define, manage, and monitor the global routing for your app. Azure Front Door comes with various advanced capabilities to enhance DevOps experience, security posture, and cost-effectiveness for organizations migrating or deploying high-performance, scalable, and secure applications on Azure or anywhere.

Two new tiers combine the capabilities of Azure Front Door (classic) and Azure CDN from Microsoft (classic) and attach with Azure Web Application Firewall (WAF), which makes Azure Front Door a unified, modern cloud CDN solution with intelligent threat protection and simple to understand pricing model.

Modern architecture

Build and operate dynamic, high-quality digital experiences with highly automated, secure, and reliable platforms.

Deeply integrated experiences with other Azure applications and services such as domain name system (DNS) and Web Apps to improve manageability and speed up deployment. We now offer DNS TXT record-based validation to simplify and reduce delays around custom domain validation.

Improved automation and simplified provisioning with cloud-native and DevOps friendly command line tools. For example, you can now provision custom domains along with other resources in one deployment and validate the domain ownership afterward or use the new Quick Create option in the portal to dramatically reduce deployment and configuration steps.

Enhanced analytics capabilities such as access logs, health probe logs, additional metrics, and pre-built traffic and security reports for more effective monitoring, troubleshooting, and debugging.

Expanded rules at the edge with enhanced rules engine capabilities adding regular expressions and server variables that let you move more of your business logic to the edge and create more complex and dynamic routing between your users and backends.

Fast global delivery

Deploy your apps and content at scale to your users wherever they are, creating opportunities for you to compete, weather change, and quickly adapt to new demand and markets.

A truly global network built by Microsoft with hundreds of edge locations connected to Azure via a private WAN that can improve latency for apps by up to three times and provides enterprise-grade reliability and massive scalability to deliver low latency and high throughput for consistent application experiences.

Unified static and dynamic delivery is offered in a single service to accelerate and scale your application and with real-time routing to develop high-availability experiences for applications hosted in Azure or anywhere.

A simplified cost model that reduces billing complexity by having fewer meters customers need to plan for and integrated egress (data transfer outbound) pricing that removes the separate egress charge from Azure regions to Azure Front Door. Please refer to the Azure Front Door pricing page for more details.

Intelligent security

Protect your digital estate against known and new threats with intelligent security that embrace a Zero Trust framework.

Best-of-breed security services seamlessly attached such as built-in layer 3-4 DDoS protection, Web Application Firewall, Azure DNS to protect your domains, and Azure Private Link.

WAF enhancements offer a powerful, yet cost-effective protection from common attacks and bots and are customizable to application-specific detections. Azure Front Door Premium includes Azure Web Application Firewall at no additional cost and provides enhanced capabilities. Azure WAF is also releasing a new DRS 2.0 RuleSet, offering reduced false positives and anomaly scoring-based detection. Bot manager, now generally available, provides an additional layer of Bot detection based on Microsoft Threat Intelligence.

Azure Private Link support on Azure Front Door Premium with availability in all Azure regions with availability zones, enabling your application to extend all the way out to the edge with private access from Azure Front Door to your backends in Azure.