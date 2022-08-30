Microsoft is about to launch its Arm-based virtual machines on Azure in ten Azure regions, utilizing Ampere Altra Arm processors.

The company has stated that they will expand the regional availability of Arm-based VMs on Azure in the future.

Currently, the service supports Windows 11 Professional/Enterprise, Ubuntu, RHEL, SUSE Enterprise Linux , CentOS, and Debian. AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux will be supported in the future as well.

While Arm is becoming more and more popular in the data center and cloud industry, many companies are making their efforts to get a big share. We shared the news regarding Qualcomm’s intention to penetrate the data center market with its Arm-based chips last week. Now, Microsoft announces the general availability of its long-waited Arm-based virtual machines on Azure.

Launching in 10 Azure regions

Amazon has had Arm-based VMs for many years and Google is now trying to catch up with both Microsoft and Amazon. Microsoft will launch its service on September 1st starting with 10 Azure regions as follows:

West US 2

West Central US

Central US

East US

East US 2

West Europe

North Europe

East Asia

Southeast Asia

Australia

The company states that they are planning to expand the regional availability later. The Azure virtual machines utilize Ampere Altra Arm processors and Microsoft offers the following hardware packages:

Dpsv5 series, with up to 64 vCPUs and 4 GiBs of memory per vCPU up to 208 GiBs

Dplsv5 series, with up to 64 vCPUs and 2 GiBs of memory per vCPU up to 128 GiBs

Epsv5 series, with up to 32 vCPUs and 8 GiBs of memory per vCPU up to 208 GiBs

« All the new virtual machine sizes support up to 40 Gbps of networking bandwidth; Standard SSDs, Standard HDDs, Premium SSDs, and Ultra Disk Storage can be attached to the virtual machines. Dpdv5, Dpldv5, and Epdv5 virtual machine series also include fast local-SSD storage. Virtual Machine Scale Sets are also supported. Monitor your virtual machines and protect your data with Azure Monitor and Azure Backup. »

The Azure virtual machines on Arm-based processors support the operating systems below by stating that AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux will be added to the list in the future:

Windows 11 Professional

Windows 11 Enterprise

Ubuntu

Red Hat Enterprise Linux

SUSE Enterprise Linux

CentOS

Debian