Microsoft has announced the addition of Cloud for Sustainability which delivers more insight into businesses’ sustainability efforts. By utilizing the tool, organizations will be able to record, report, and reduce environmental impacts thanks to the automated data connection.

Metrics for the sake of sustainability

The Emissions Impact Dashboard will unify the metrics coming from various sources

The tool will be available by the beginning of June 2022 and it will also provide a free trial period for the companies, and they will also be able to purchase it. The new Emissions Impact Dashboard will deliver the cloud customers the metrics of the emissions from the Microsoft cloud hosting services they utilize.

The tool will help the organizations to monitor and calculate their carbon footprints, then take action accordingly. Currently, many IT companies are trying to move forward to a zero-carbon economy by utilizing green energy and enhancing sustainability.