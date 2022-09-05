Microsoft became the first hyper-scale cloud provider to deliver enterprise-grade services in Qatar.

This journey was inspired by the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to establish a diversified and competitive national economy.

Microsoft and MCIT launched the National Skilling Program, with the goal to upskill over 50,000 people in Qatar.

Microsoft is launching its new data center region in Qatar, which marks a major milestone for the company as the first hyper-scale provider delivering enterprise-grade services in the country. The data centers are currently open for business with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365. Microsoft’s new investment aims to meet the growing demand in the country for high-performance computing, and fast and reliable access to Microsoft services.

Scalable and resilient cloud services

Microsoft’s new data center region will provide access to scalable, highly available, and resilient cloud services. It will accelerate the digital transformation for the organizations in the region and advance intelligent cloud adoption of businesses, customers, and partners across Qatar. The cloud data center region will drive growth and scale for Microsoft customers and partners in the country.

Microsoft customers across multiple industries, including the Ministry of Communication and Information technology, TASMU Platform, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, and many others, have already embraced the Microsoft Cloud to develop digital capabilities and innovate in their industries. Microsoft partners such as EY, Ooredoo, Vodafone, QDS, PWC, ICT, Malomatia, Intel, Mannai, Meeza, Starlink, and Veeam are delivering transformative solutions across the Microsoft Cloud to drive customer success.

The tech giant also announced a partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology earlier this year to launch the National Skilling Program. It aims to upskill over 50,000 people in Qatar by providing digital skills acquisition programs over the next four years. To date, the program had benefited over 14,000 people. Lana Khalaf, Country Manager of Microsoft said,

« With its longstanding history as an early adopter of technology, Qatar has completely embraced cloud solutions and revolutionized entire industries to develop a new, advanced digital economy. Today’s announcement will enable the country to take these groundbreaking innovations to the world, showcase its standing as a leader in digital transformation and cement Qatar’s place as a global hub for innovation. »