Digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, Softline has been recognized in four countries with the Microsoft 2021 Partner of the Year Award. Softline operations in Bulgaria, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Vietnam have been recognized with this global award. Softline is focusing on business transformation in emerging economies and developing countries.

Softline also announced that the achievement highlights the company’s success in enabling business transformation through Microsoft solutions. The company stated that these awards reflect hard work in ensuring the workforce is capable of handling growing demands.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions. Awards were chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief of Microsoft said,

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers, from cloud to edge, and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

