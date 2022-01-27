Tech giant Microsoft reports strong second-quarter results that ended December 31. During the period, Microsoft revenues were increased by 20% year-over-year and became $51.7. The company’s long-term Azure commitments fueled the increase. Operating income for the second quarter was $22.4 billion, with a 24% increase. Net income was increased by 21% compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year and raised to $18.8. Diluted earnings per share were increased by 22% and became $2.48.

Microsoft Cloud revenue $22.1 billion

In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, the company returned $10.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends, which is increased by 9% compared to the previous fiscal year’s second quarter. Microsoft other business highlights for the quarter are:

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $15.9 billion and increased 19%, with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14% driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 19%

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 15% and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers grew to 56.4 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 37% (up 36% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 29% driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 45% (up 44% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $18.3 billion and increased 26%, with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 29% driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 46%

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $17.5 billion and increased 15%, with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue increased 25%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 14% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue increased 10%

Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 32%

Surface revenue increased 8%

Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft said,

« Digital technology is the most malleable resource at the world’s disposal to overcome constraints and reimagine everyday work and life. As tech as a percentage of global GDP continues to increase, we are innovating and investing across diverse and growing markets, with a common underlying technology stack and an operating model that reinforces a common strategy, culture, and sense of purpose. »

