Microsoft announced an important change for the company’s Xbox storefront infrastructure across console, PC, mobile, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Xbox storefront infrastructure is being migrated from Azure Service Fabric to Azure Kubernetes Service. Mariner will be the host operating system for the change. Microsoft’s Creator Platforms and Experiences group is leading the change.

Gaming security

The Creator Platform and Experiences group powers the Xbox storefronts on all platforms. According to the announcement, gaming security is the main reason behind migrating all Microsoft Gaming services to Mariner. The tech giant aims to complete the adoption by the end of 2022, entirely.

PlayFab, another gaming service of Microsoft, also runs their Kubernetes-based workloads on Mariner, with approximately the same usage and time to complete migration as CPE. It is a backend platform for live games that provides managed game services, real-time analytics, and LiveOps and hosts over 2.5 billion player accounts across 5000 games.

CBL-Mariner, designed to power cloud services on Azure by Microsoft, is an open-source Linux distribution. It also serves as the base container image for Azure services and is capable of powering the graphical components, including Windows Subsystem for Linux and Azure Sphere OS. Brian Wentz, Principal Software Engineer of CPE said,

« CPE is in the final stages of migrating from Service Fabric to AKS, and as part of that transition, we’ve chosen to move to Mariner as our host OS. In less than a month, we scaled to half our fleet on Mariner. Once the transition is complete, Mariner will be the only Linux distro powering CPE. For us, Mariner was an easy choice to migrate to. Compared to other common Linux distributions, the Mariner image is smaller and has a clear roadmap to continue focusing on footprint, security, and streamlining the update process. These were all selling points for us, as we wanted to improve our service’s security and compliance, with minimal runtime impact. Mariner makes that easier than any other Linux option we’ve seen, and we’re excited for Mariner’s long-term roadmap. Looking ahead, we want to reduce our servicing costs at the container level as well, and plan to move to Mariner base container images in the next 6 months. Longer term, we also plan to utilize Mariner distroless containers. »