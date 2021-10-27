The impact of COVID-19 on global society has caused many corporations and start-ups to build or upgrade their web platforms, blogs, and e-commerce sites. Previously we talked about this increase in the web service market and its effect on the cloud market. Being one of the largest companies that influence daily computer users, Microsoft had its share of this market boom as well. Microsoft has reported 48% year-on-year growth on its profits with a net income of $20.5 billion.

Surpassing Microsoft estimates

Microsoft was expecting returns from the cloud market, but not to this extend. This exponential increase is coming from increased demand for web servers, hosting services, and related software purchases from all across the globe. This increased demand for web services stems from companies and corporates changing their way of conventional work. Many of them are planning to implement a work-from-home system even after the pandemic ends.

Many companies require developers, designers, etc., to publish themselves on the internet. Employees who specialize in those fields don’t need to work in an office. Also, companies observed much better performance when the employees began working remotely.

Microsoft also mentioned that Azure and other cloud services had grown more than %50 since last year. Regarding this globally increasing cloud computing services, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, said,

“Microsoft and others are working on quantum computing…There is a chance that within 6-10 years that cloud computing will offer super-computation by using quantum. It could help solve some very important science problems including materials and catalyst design.”

