Mindtree, a digital transformation and technology services company, announced that it has achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree’s expertise and success in building customer solutions in application development using Google Cloud technology.

To make cloud adoption easier

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree, said,

“Mindtree is committed to helping enterprises grow and scale their business leveraging Google Cloud’s world-class infrastructure and robust set of cloud solutions. This recognition instills further confidence in enterprises seeking to migrate their legacy applications and workloads onto Google Cloud that Mindtree can effectively help an organization drive their cloud adoption initiatives forward.”

Mindtree offers customers a complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation, implementing SAP, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services, as a premier Google Cloud partner.

See more Cloud Computing News