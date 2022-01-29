Creators of MinIO, a multi-cloud object storage suite, announced that the company has closed a $103 million Series B funding round. With the investment, the company has achieved unicorn status. The funding round was led by Intel Capital with participation from new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and existing investors Dell Technologies Capital, General Catalyst, and Nexus Venture Partners.

$126 million total funding

With the latest funding round, MinIO’s total funding was raised to $126 million. MinIO currently has over 1.2 million active deployments on public cloud, private cloud, and edge, including public cloud deployments on Google Kubernetes Engine, Amazon’s Elastic Kubernetes Service, Azure Kubernetes Service, private cloud deployments on Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu, HPE Ezmeral, SUSE Rancher along with millions of colocation and edge deployments.

MinIO, which is available on every cloud, is extending its features with additions, such as click to deploy capabilities on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. MinIO has seen massive adoption from organizations around the globe. Growth metrics include:

In the last year, ARR grew by over 201%

MinIO’s customer count grew by over 208% in 2021 alone

Total number of Docker pulls of 762,000,000, now averaging over 1,000,000 per day

More than 31,000 GitHub stars and 16,000+ MinIO Slack community members

Anand Babu Periasamy, CEO and Co-founder of MinIO said,

« MinIO is fueled by developers. They drive our growth and enhance our product. This funding round will accelerate our efforts to deliver the world’s best multi-cloud data storage software and provide us with the resources to build a modern, developer-centric go-to-market machine. »

