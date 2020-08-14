Open cloud company, Mirantis announced the company has acquired the Kubernetes IDE open source project from its authors, bringing multi-cluster management into the mainstream and greatly simplifying the experience for developers working with Kubernetes and cloud-native applications. Lens has garnered widespread adoption since its launch. The open-source project was released in March 2020 and with a growing community of 35,000 users and 7,000 stargazers on GitHub, it has become one of the most popular open-source projects in the cloud-native ecosystem.

Immediate Situational Awareness in Context: Lens provides users the easiest and fastest path to situational awareness in real-time for Kubernetes applications and clusters. With a context-aware terminal, built-in Prometheus stats, and comprehensive logging Lens provides users with the easiest and fastest navigation through all layers in the stack, so they can view performance data and troubleshoot issues.

Context-Aware Terminal: The built-in terminal includes a version of kubectl that is always API-compatible with your cluster and in the right context by automatically downloading and assigning the correct version in the background. As the user switches from one cluster to another, the terminal maintains the correct kubectl version and context.

Multi-Cluster Management on Any Cloud: Access and work with any number of Kubernetes clusters on any cloud, from a single unified IDE. The clusters may be local (e.g. minikube, Docker Desktop) or external (e.g. Docker Enterprise, EKS, AKS, GKE, Rancher, or OpenShift). Clusters may be added simply by importing the kubeconfig with cluster details.

Multiple Workspaces: Workspaces are used to organize any number of clusters into logical groups. They are useful for DevOps and SREs who need to manage multiple (even hundreds of) clusters. A single workspace contains a list of clusters and their full configuration.