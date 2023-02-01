Mirantis announced that Shipa is joining Mirantis to improve its application management solution.

The Shipa acquisition will add automated application discovery, operations, security, and observability to the Lens Kubernetes Platform.

Shipa provides visibility into the actual applications running on the cluster, including networking.

Container management solutions provider, Mirantis announced the acquisition of California-based Shipa. With the acquisition, Mirantis will add automated application discovery, operations, security, and observability to the Lens Kubernetes Platform. By combining Shipa’s technology with the Lens developer platform, Mirantis will extend management capabilities beyond containers to applications.

Application discovery, optimization, security, and management capabilities

Lens Kubernetes Platform focuses on reducing complexity and enabling users to manage, develop, debug, monitor, and troubleshoot their workloads easily and effectively across multiple clusters in real time while supporting any certified Kubernetes distribution, on any infrastructure.

Shipa will bring application intelligence and awareness to Mirantis’ platform, allowing Kubernetes app owners to run, optimize, secure, and support their apps anywhere with less effort.

Shipa’s technologies will also enable customers to create and share run books tuned to their needs building on a library of certified templates for a variety of use cases and security requirements.

Shipa also reduces complexity and helps users to deliver and manage applications faster while improving security and governance, as well as making updates easier. Shipa will be integrated into Lens Desktop, which is expected to be available in March. Bruno Andrade, co-founder and CEO of Shipa said,

« Our goal at Shipa, from the beginning, was to give DevOps and platform engineering teams the capability to choose their own underlying tools with a focus on automation to reduce the complexity of the technology infrastructure required by cloud-native applications. Our technology makes deployment and management of applications and updates much easier and faster by letting developers focus on what they do best and not infrastructure. »