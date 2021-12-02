Open cloud company, Mirantis introduced a new fully-managed offering in partnership with Equinix Metal in 18 metros around the world. The new solution allows customers to provision, monitor, and lifecycle-manage Kubernetes, Swarm, and OpenStack instantly on interconnected, on-demand infrastructure. With the new solution, the duo offers better performance and flexibility to the customers.

Mirantis Container Cloud on Equinix Metal

Mirantis Container Cloud enables IT operators and developers to deploy and manage clusters easily to other infrastructure platforms, as well as Equinix Metal. The offering uses Equinix Fabric for private, low-latency global network connectivity to thousands of clouds, networks, and enterprises that run their digital infrastructure at Equinix.

Mirantis Container Cloud on Equinix Metal is fully-managed by Mirantis. It is also backed by the deep bench of Mirantis Training and Professional Services. Mirantis Container Cloud on Equinix Metal users are able to move swiftly and seamlessly through launch and scaling phases to running in production. The new solution allows users to:

The benefits of simple operations, easy automation, on-demand elasticity, and usage-based billing of moving to public cloud , but with bare metal performance and security – fully-managed by Mirantis all through a single pane of glass and a single API for ops automation.

The ability to put bare-metal Kubernetes/Swarm and/or OpenStack IaaS where needed for optimal application performance, availability, and user experience.

The ability to observe, scale, and update clusters non-disruptively and easily, with continuous updates curated by Mirantis, and support from Mirantis and Equinix Metal.

Consistent, production-ready, and secure Mirantis Kubernetes Engine clusters across multi-region, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments enable portability of container workloads, configurations, operators, and automation.

Proximity to what’s important to them across18 global Equinix Metal metropolitan areas.

The ability to connect to the clouds, networks, partners, customers and rich open ecosystems available on the Equinix platform via Equinix Fabric.

Optimized workloads with Equinix Metal’s wide portfolio of bare metal server options and configurations, with additional flexibility up and down the Mirantis Cloud Native Platform software stack.

Pradip Shankar, vice president of global alliances and partners of Mirantis said,

« With Mirantis Container Cloud on Equinix Metal, customers get the performance boost of dedicated bare metal with Equinix Metal integrated with the interconnection capabilities of Equinix Fabric, enabling optimal platform and workload placement with minimum network round-trip times to companies in finance, technology, digital media, and other industries in major markets around the world. It’s ideal for SaaS providers, communications service providers, and other organizations that need great performance, but want to shed capital expenditure in favor of OpEx. Organizations that want to run containers and virtual machines can now do so with the best-of-breed Mirantis Kubernetes Engine and OpenStack, provisioned on demand in minutes on Equinix Metal with usage-based billing. They can control their evolution towards multi-cloud quickly, gaining maximum benefits of cloud while assuming minimum risk, and with zero lock-in to proprietary platforms and cloud provider offerings. »

See more Cloud Computing News