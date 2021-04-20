Open cloud company Mirantis announced Mirantis Container Cloud with hundreds of updates. It includes support for the market-leading IaaS solution VMware, which enables businesses to build and operate container and virtual machine clouds. Additionally, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine delivers enhanced security for Kubernetes with critical secure administrative access to clusters.

Mirantis Container Cloud enables businesses to:

Build and operate containers and VM clouds anywhere, all consistent with one another.

Observe, scale, and non-disruptively update all from a single pane of glass.

Use one set of automation controls, instead of many different forms of automation.

Port applications easily from one infrastructure to another, minimizing spend, maximizing performance, and avoiding lock-in.

Maximally (and dynamically) utilize existing private clouds to run modern container workloads without complexity.

Updates in Mirantis Container Cloud include:

VMware Provider

Kubernetes-centric Grafana Dashboards in StackLight

StackLight support for VMware Provider

Multi-Cloud support for bare metal

Multiple NIC support for bare metal provider

Adam Parco, VP engineering, Mirantis, said,

“Mirantis Container Cloud makes it easy to deploy and manage production Kubernetes at scale across multiple infrastructures, making multi-cloud operations simple, efficient, and reliable. Users are able to reduce operational overhead and the need for cloud- and platform-specific skills. Container Cloud enables workload and automation portability between on-premises data centers and public clouds, and provides single points of integration, to provide automated cluster provisioning and developer self-service”

