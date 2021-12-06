Open cloud company, Mirantis announced the launch of DevOpsCare. The new solutions, powered by Lens, helps developers by removing infrastructure concerns, allowing them to focus on building applications. DevOpsCare is a vendor-agnostic, fully-managed CI/CD solution for any Kubernetes platform that offers better productivity.

Removes infrastructure concerns

With DevOpsCare, Mirantis focuses on saving developers from infrastructure concerns, allowing them to be able to focus on application development. With DevOpsCare powered by Lens, users will:

Accelerate innovation by shipping cloud-native applications faster while optimizing cost.

Increase visibility with continuous monitoring of key metrics to determine health, performance, and cost.

Stronger alignment between DevOps teams, boosting productivity and elevating satisfaction.

Mitigate security risk and enhance compliance with continuous monitoring and alerting.

Adrian Ionel, CEO of Mirantis said,

« With DevOpsCare powered by Lens, we are taking the tedious nature out of building, operating, and optimizing cloud platforms. Developers can now get back to what they enjoy doing, building their code, and not worrying about the infrastructure. Organizations get increased productivity for less cost. »

