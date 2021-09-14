Mirantis brought OpenStack to Kubernetes in 2020. Now, the open cloud company launched Mirantis OpenStack 21.4 that includes several significant enhancements. These improvements cover support for a broader range of deployment options, extension private clouds over public networks, and long-term support for OpenStack Victoria.

Innovative solution without complexity

Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes is a containerized edition of the open-source infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform. It provides a feature-rich, mature environment for hosting legacy apps and modern use cases such as Network Functions Virtualization, mobile network operations, and large-scale scientific computing.

Adam Parko, Mirantis CTO, said,

“The latest release of OpenStack creates a number of unique challenges due to the constraints for the deployment of a sufficiently scaled data center, in terms of space, power, cooling and other related factors, as well as the management of distributed data-center clusters. Traditional distributed management solutions have been relatively resource-heavy when compared to that available in a small edge data center, making such a deployment less than viable.”

It simplifies operations by leveraging Kubernetes to ensure configurability, resilience, robustness, and seamless updates for OpenStack. In addition, Mirantis OpenStack 21.4 enables support for centrally managed, distributed edge deployments. It also comes with support for interconnecting multiple private data centers over public infrastructure using BGP-based VPNs when using Open vSwitch-based clouds.

While interconnectivity with BGP-base VPN was previously available through other OpenStack plug-in technologies, it added significant complexity in configuration and management. By extending support for BGP VPNs to vSwitch, general-purpose Infrastructure as a Service benefits from the same set of VPN connectivity across public networks without adding complexity.

Here are the other new features and enhancements:

Support for large deployments based on Open vSwitch

Default policy override for core OpenStack services

Automatic evacuation of VMs from failed hosts

Cinder backend for Glance – Generic iSCSI

OpenStack Victoria LTS

