Open cloud company, Mirantis introduced Mirantis Flow, a vendor-agnostic, cloud-native data center-as-a-service. Mirantis Flow enables both virtualization and containerization for all application types while simplifying onboarding for businesses just beginning their cloud journey.

Easy deployment for cloud journey

Flow allows easy and quick deployment and runs a centrally managed, scalable cloud infrastructure providing virtualization and containerization in the data center, on the public cloud, and out to the edge. It reduces cost and time of development while providing interoperability with public clouds.

Adrian Ionel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Mirantis said,

“As more businesses pursue digital transformation, enterprise data centers are challenged to deliver a true cloud experience to their users while also reducing costs. Until now, cloud-native was sold and marketed as piece parts for enterprises to assemble. Mirantis has already helped hundreds of today’s tech-savvy companies, including Booking.com, Reliance Jio, Netscape, and Societe Generale, implement an open-source, cloud-native approach to infrastructure. For the first time, Flow takes that software, knowledge, and support expertise and packages it up for easy deployment, enabling enterprises to replace their legacy infrastructure or even begin their cloud journey with an open-source, cloud-native data center that supports their most valuable use cases and brings a stream of innovations to developers and application owners — at significantly less cost.”

Here are the benefits of Mirantis Flow:

replaces legacy infrastructure software with modern open-source software built with cloud-native architecture,

reduces required hardware by 50% or more,

uses open source software-defined storage and networking,

software-defined storage and networking, increases automation and frees up staff from routine administration work.

Customers can benefit from easy integration of open source technologies flexibly and package those as a subscription service. By utilizing existing computing hardware and Mirantis Container Cloud, Flow can provide:

deployment and lifecycle management of Kubernetes cluster across multiple infrastructure platforms,

Mirantis Kubernetes Engine certified distribution,

Mirantis OpenStack (on Kubernetes),

Lens Spaces,

Mirantis StackLight monitoring and alerting,

OpsCare 24×7 proactive support or OpsCare managed services.

See more Cloud Computing News