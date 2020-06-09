Mitel‘s private cloud solution is available on Google Cloud only in United States, United Kingdom, and France. It offers mid-market and enterprise organizations greater choice in cloud models and ensures higher levels of performance and customization. The announcement extends Mitel’s ability to give customers the freedom to choose the cloud communications model that best suits their needs. Mitel’s strategic relationship with Google Cloud will allow them to deliver customized private cloud deployments and adjacent communications applications, including contact center, with a greater level of security and performance.
Purpose-Built to Drive Mid-Market and Enterprise Productivity
MiCloud Flex leverages Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and global network of high availability data centers to facilitate reliable, secure communications, and also supports the stringent compliance requirements of heavily regulated industries like healthcare, government, education, and finance. Tarun Loomba, Chief Product Officer for Mitel said,
“Partnering with best-in-breed technology leaders like Google enables Mitel to drive further innovation and bring broader choice in cloud solutions for our customers and partners. Our partners are central to Mitel’s go-to-market strategy and their success fuels our own. With MiCloud Flex on Google Cloud, we’ve created a compelling opportunity for them to expand their cloud portfolios and deepen their relationships with mid-market enterprises. The model additionally allows partners to focus on what they do best, serve as trusted technology advisors for customers, particularly as they move to the cloud.”
