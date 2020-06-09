Mitel‘s private cloud solution is available on Google Cloud only in United States, United Kingdom, and France. It offers mid-market and enterprise organizations greater choice in cloud models and ensures higher levels of performance and customization. The announcement extends Mitel’s ability to give customers the freedom to choose the cloud communications model that best suits their needs. Mitel’s strategic relationship with Google Cloud will allow them to deliver customized private cloud deployments and adjacent communications applications, including contact center, with a greater level of security and performance.

Purpose-Built to Drive Mid-Market and Enterprise Productivity

MiCloud Flex leverages Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and global network of high availability data centers to facilitate reliable, secure communications, and also supports the stringent compliance requirements of heavily regulated industries like healthcare, government, education, and finance. Tarun Loomba, Chief Product Officer for Mitel said,