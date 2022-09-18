MOD Mission Critical announced that it has partnered with Cologix to offer easy access to the company’s PaaSPort marketplace, enabling companies to design and deploy multi-facility, multi-cloud and multi-network solutions nearly anywhere in the world. As a result of the partnership, Cologix’s VAN1 digital edge data center becomes a new Point of Presence (PoP) for MOD’s globally distributed edge computing enablement platform, PaaSPort.

Dynamically program physical infrastructure

Now available at 555 Hastings in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, MOD’s PaaSPort marketplace enables on-demand, global network interconnection capabilities, managed colocation, bare metal deployments and an array of managed services with SLA-guarantees. Through a single connection from any of the hundreds of PoPs where PaaSPort is deployed, networks can dynamically program physical infrastructure, request and provision end-to-end network deployments, adjust capacity, utilization, and more with industry-leading SLAs.

Mike Hollander, CEO of MOD Mission Critical commented,

« Simplifying the compute infrastructure procurement process and helping companies adapt to new technologies and capabilities easier is our mission behind the design of our PaaSPort marketplace. PaaSPort is a one-stop-shop solution that lets IT managers solve colocation, connectivity, network and cloud requirements, globally distributed nearly anywhere in the world. »

PaaSPort is MOD Mission Critical’s IT solution for network infrastructure procurement. The platform allows users to simply source colocation, bare metal, network, cloud connectivity and managed services under a single MSA – nearly anywhere in the world. Supported by industry leading SLAs, incremental services start from just 1 Rack-Unit or 100MBs