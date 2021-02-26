Modern general-purpose database platform MongoDB and Google Cloud signed an agreement for a five-year partnership that will extend their existing go-to-market relationship and provide deeper integration of Google Cloud products with MongoDB’s global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas.

Product integration

As a fully managed service directly integrated with the Google Cloud Console and Marketplace, MongoDB Atlas gives joint customers integrated billing and support. according to the announcement, customers get a single bill for all Google Cloud services as well as MongoDB Atlas and can use their Google Cloud spending commitments toward Atlas.

Alan Chhabra, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB, said,

“Google Cloud and MongoDB have a long-standing, open, and transparent partnership focused on driving customer success across multiple industries with MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud. Year over year, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in joint customer engagements and adoption. Our sales collaboration is gathering serious momentum, and an acceleration of product integration as well as the strong product-market fit of MongoDB Atlas are a big reason why.”

With this expanded partnership, MongoDB is enabling developers to integrate Atlas with Google Cloud products, including Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Dataproc, Dataflow, Cloud Run, App Engine, Cloud Functions, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Tensorflow.

Google Cloud’s mainframe modernization solutions support MongoDB Atlas and help customers convert legacy COBOL code on mainframes into modern Java-based applications built on MongoDB.

