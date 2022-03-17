Modern, general-purpose data platform, MongoDB is expanding its multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services. With the new six-year agreement, the duo has committed to a broad range of initiatives to simplify the cloud adoption journey for joint customers. The journey includes integrated go-to-market activities across sales and marketing, developer enablement and training through shared developer relations activities, and both technology integrations and commercial incentives to streamline the migration of on-premises workloads to MongoDB Atlas on AWS.

Six-year agreement

The duo, which already has a multi-year relationship, is aiming at customer adoption of MongoDB Atlas on AWS with the new agreement. AWS and MongoDB have agreed to collaborate together across sales, customer support, solution architecture, marketing, and other areas.

The agreement also includes increased workload migration incentives and enhanced tools designed to help users to move from legacy technologies in on-premises data centers to MongoDB Atlas on AWS. Two companies will also offer new joint capabilities in the areas of serverless, AWS Graviton processors, and AWS Outposts. With the partnership, MongoDB will be able to expand into AWS Regions globally and US Public Sector with FedRAMP authorization. Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Partners at MongoDB said,

« Designed for developers by developers, MongoDB delivers an application data platform that spans multiple geographies, clouds, and deployment types to solve the data challenges of transactional workloads and modern applications. The continued growth and reach of our collaboration with AWS means that many more customers across a variety of industries will be able to use MongoDB Atlas to power the next generation of applications. »