O’Reilly released the survey findings of the “Cloud Adoption in 2020” report. The report surveyed 1,283 software engineers, technical leads, and decision-makers from around the globe. While nearly %90 of respondents use cloud infrastructure in one form or another, 45% of organizations intend to move three quarters or more of their applications to the cloud computing over the next year.

Public cloud is the first choice

39% of respondents said that they use a combination of public and private cloud deployments in a hybrid-cloud alternative, while 54% use multiple cloud services. The public cloud is the most popular deployment option with a usage share greater than 61%. AWS is at the top with 67%, is followed by Azure (48%), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) (32%).

Mary Treseler, vice president of content strategy at O’Reilly, said,

“We see a widespread embrace of cloud infrastructure across the enterprise which suggests that most organizations now equate cloud with “what’s next” for their infrastructure decisions and AWS as the front-runner when it comes to public cloud adoption. For those still on the journey to cloud-based infrastructure migration, ensuring that staff is well-versed in critical skills, such as cloud security and monitoring, will be incredibly important for successful implementations. Enterprises with solid footing have the potential to leverage this infrastructure for better software development and AI-based services, which will put them at an advantage over competitors.”

Key findings of the survey