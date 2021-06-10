Morpheus Data, the hybrid cloud application orchestration company, has released its largest software update of the year. This update will help enterprise customers streamline the transition to containers and simplify the adoption of infrastructure-as-code within a single self-service platform.

Bringing order to cloud

CNCF-certified Morpheus Kubernetes Engine (MKE) updated to 1.20 which enables simple deployment of consistent vanilla Kubernetes to dozens of supported clouds. Furthermore, the simple addition of packages and services such as Prometheus, Grafana, Istio, and others within the point-and-click Kubernetes provisioning wizard.

Brad Parks, Chief Marketing Officer at Morpheus Data, said,

“It has become virtually impossible for IT teams to manage an increasingly complex set of cloud services, container platforms, and automation tools. Customers are flocking to Morpheus because we eliminate technology silos and bring order to cloud, container, and automation chaos.”

Highlights from Morpheus v5.3.1 include:

Morpheus Kubernetes updates to simplify how clients build, manage, and consume container clusters in hybrid-cloud and mixed platform environments.

Morpheus Terraform provider and new Terraform instance types eliminate automation islands while simplifying on-premises infrastructure-as-code.

Dozens of cloud management updates including expanded Google Cloud Platform and VMware integration as well as custom UI and reporting plug-ins.

