Forbes Insights and Vertiv published a report titled The Modern Data Center: How IT is Adapting to New Technologies and Hyperconnectivity which includes the results of the survey targeting executives and data engineers across a range of industries for answers. According to the report, 29% of data center decision-makers stated that the data centers they are working with meet their needs and only 6% say that data centers are ahead of their needs.
Decentralized computing
Martin Olsen, vice president, Global Edge and Integrated Solutions at Vertiv said,
“Enterprises are pushing their capacity out in order to provide better quality service. That’s really the theme for the coming years: decentralized compute-or the ability to process and analyze data at the source or as close to the source as possible.”
Some other notable results are:
- 32% of leaders say more than 50% of their data centers will be self-healing by 2025
- 74% of leaders believe staffing will be reduced or handled by external cloud or edge service providers
- 92% of CIOs and CTOs say their business will require faster download and response times in the near future.
- 63% say they have difficulty meeting bandwidth needs at all times.
- Security (45%) and bandwidth (43%) are the two areas most in need of upgrades.
- Security (43%), backup and emergency preparedness (33%), the ability to implement new technologies (28%) and bandwidth (27%) were the most commonly identified features that will give businesses a competitive advantage.
