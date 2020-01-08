Payment Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) Service provider MYHSM will host its equipment on Platform Equinix and use Equinix connectivity services.

MYHSM has announced that Equinix data centers are certified to PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) meaning that payments organizations across the world can now secure their transactions by connecting to MYHSM’s PCI PIN certified service with high levels of performance, security, and reliability, in a fully PCI-compliant environment. Equinix currently operates more than 200 data centers with access to all Tier 1 Network routes.

PCI DSS certified

John Cragg, CEO at MYHSM said,