Nasuni announced the appointment of Joel Reich, former executive vice president at NetApp, and Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk, to its board of directors.

Reich and McKay’s extensive experience and domain expertise in storage and cloud computing will support Nasuni’s strategic vision. Reich has nearly 30 years of storage industry experience. He spent more than 17 years serving in various leadership roles at NetApp, most recently as executive vice president, where he was responsible for the company’s product and operations organizations.

McKay has nearly three decades of experience in enterprise technology and currently leads Snyk a leader in developer-first security for open-source vulnerabilities and containers. Prior to Snyk, McKay served as co-CEO and president at Veeam Software, where he grew the company into a billion-dollar enterprise. Before joining Veeam, he was senior vice president and general manager, Americas at VMware. Joel Reich said,

“Over the past few years, I saw a tremendous shift in demand from on-premises file storage to a cloud-based approach. Traditional file systems are not built for the cloud but customers want cloud agility and better economic benefits for their file infrastructure. Nasuni’s platform addresses the enormous pain that companies are feeling right now around managing, protecting, storing and collaborating on file data, which is the fastest-growing segment of enterprise data. It’s absolutely critical for any large organization.”

Peter McKay also talked about Nasuni and the board,