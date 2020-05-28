Nautilus closes a $100 million capital partnership with Orion Energy Partners for the commissioning of a 6.0MW colocation data center located in Stockton, California and construction of additional data center projects in the Nautilus pipeline. Nautilus integrates maritime and industrial cooling technologies with data center infrastructure, using its patented TRUE cooling system. It increases the energy efficiency of its operations, also reduce the overall cost of computing, and decrease greenhouse gases and air pollution, while consuming no water. Thus it produces no wastewater and using no water treatment chemicals or potent greenhouse gas and ozone-depleting refrigerants.

5.0x more power density per rack

The company also stated that its innovative solution can deliver up to 5.0x more power density per rack with a smaller footprint, enabling the widespread availability and affordability of high-performance computing for artificial intelligence, machine learning, healthcare, gaming, and other compute-intensive applications, accelerating the substantial economic, social and environmental benefits they provide. Nautilus CEO James L. Connaughton said,