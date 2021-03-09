nClouds announced that it has been awarded SOC 2 certification. The examination was performed by an independent auditing firm, A-LIGN ASSURANCE. nClouds is an award-winning provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services, a leading MSP, and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner.

For implementing rigorous internal security policies

A SOC 2 report evaluates companies’ systems and processes using the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Categories (TSCs). The SOC 2 security certification provides assurances that nClouds applies rigorous internal security policies and procedures as it provides customers with AWS cloud implementation and consulting services.

Marius Ducea, VP DevOps Practice at nClouds, said,

“With security a top concern for online and cloud operations, customers require evidence that the necessary controls are in place and operating effectively. SOC compliance confirms the robustness and reliability of nClouds’ information systems, giving its customers and prospects peace of mind that the company is taking all of the steps necessary to keep its data safe.”

Achieving SOC 2 compliance confirms the company is aligned with evolving personal data security and privacy laws, as well as the increased focus on security in emerging cyber security regulation. SOC 2 certification represents a substantial financial and time investment for any organization. Investing in a SOC 2 certification reflects nClouds’ long-term commitment to customer data security and ensuring essential protocols are in place.

See more Cloud Computing News