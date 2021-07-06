Neptune Software introduces Neptune DXP Cloud, which is a managed public cloud offering of Neptune Software’s low-code app development platform. It allows cloud customers to turn their IT departments into innovation powerhouses that can provide predictable business outcomes.

Continuous innovations

Neptune Software also stated that customers will be able to use their existing subscription to run Neptune DXP Open Edition on the Neptune DXP Cloud, which is managed by Neptune Software’s cloud DevOps team.

DevOps experts operate the cloud infrastructure on behalf of customers to ensure business continuity, which allows customers to focus on continuous innovations. Neptune DXP Cloud offers a robust, scalable, and secure technology stack based on Microsoft Azure, with transparent and elastic, resourced-based pricing. Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski, CEO of Neptune Software said,

“It’s a natural progression of our strategy to further reduce the time-to-value for our customers and empower them to deliver predictable business outcomes in a matter of days. This offering is especially geared to small and medium size businesses. Our teams provide continuous innovation, platform support and – now also infrastructure operations – so that our customers can focus on value generating tasks instead of operating a modern cloud stack.”

