NetActuate announced improved network performance and expanded network service capacity from their Dubai data center.
According to NetActuate‘s announcement, local and regional providers have been added to boost application delivery speed and reliability both within the UAE and across MENA. NetActuate’s Dubai location is the first carrier-neutral data center established in the Middle East and it is also a hub for international business. The data center is certified compliant for ISO 27001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, and SOC 2 Type 2. The facility is purpose-built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets and on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world.
Demand-led growth
Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect for NetActuate said,
“Since the launch of services from our Dubai datacenter in 2018, we have seen demand grow quickly. We are pleased to have a greater capacity for network services, and to see further reductions in latency for end-users within the UAE, as well as across the MENA region.”
