NetActuate announces the launch of a new data center in Denver, Colorado, increasing virtual server, bare metal, and colocation capacity.

NetActuate‘s new network connectivity partners will boost application delivery and network performance to end users located in the central US. Denver, Colorado is an ideal point of presence for critical application delivery, enabling low latency network performance to central and west US end-users combined with a low risk for natural disasters. Denver is also home to several prominent carriers with quality fiber and the Internet, which increasing connectivity options and reducing latency.

Low-latency connectivity

NetActuate’s new data center is also SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS compliant. The purpose-built facility features multi-factor security and recently upgraded, fully redundant, power and cooling. Customers in this location can benefit from low-latency connectivity to IX-Denver.

Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect said,